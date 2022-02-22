Covid-19: The (criminal) negligence of the Back-to-Business policy

An enormous mistake is about to be made by governments around the world as regards the Back-to-Work policy in the middle of a pandemic However incredible it may seem, however much we thought that these days medieval-level ignorance would shape risible policies, we can see, practically everywhere, public health authorities implementing policies on back-to-business as a political measure rather than a scientific one. Right from the beginning, those responsible for public health got this one wrong, as indeed I predicted in my article of January 23rd 2020 (2019-nCoV: Wuhan novel Coronavirus, is this the one?). The WHO website itself was hopelessly out of date and when it was to me patently obvious that there were already sustained human-to-human chains of transmission, the notion was being ridiculed by those who are paid hefty salaries to keep us safe.