Victoria Beckham comes under criticism for posting illegal photoshoot of her son

British designer and singer Victoria Beckham has faced criticism on Instagram for posting the candid photoshoot of her son Cruz Beckham for i-D magazine. Victoria Beckham published a few pictures from a photo shoot of the 17-year-old young man, in which he appeared shirtless or in body-revealing outfits. On one of the photos, Beckham is depicted sitting shirtless in white boxers. In this shot, he Cruz created the iconic photo shoot of his father, football player David Beckham, for Arena Homme Magazine in 2000.