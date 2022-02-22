Wendy Williams Show’ Ending; Sherri Shepherd to Take Over Daytime Slot
The former 'View' regular will continue as a guest host this season and launch her own show in the fall.
The Wendy Williams Show is ending after 14 seasons and is set to be replaced by a new daytime syndicated show hosted by Sherri..
Â "The Wendy Williams Show" will end because of Williams' prolonged health-related absence.