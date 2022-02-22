Ahmaud Arbery Killers Convicted Of Federal Hate Crime In His Death

Watch VideoThe three White men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes and other lesser charges Tuesday for violating Arbery's civil rights and targeting him because he was Black.
In addition to the federal hate crimes, the jury also found father and son Greg and Travis...
Watch VideoThe three White men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes and other lesser charges Tuesday for violating Arbery's civil rights and targeting him because he was Black.