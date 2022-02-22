Armed police are at an Apple store in Amsterdam after a gunman entered the building and took at least one hostage.Full Article
Armed police dealing with 'hostage-taking' after gunman enters Amsterdam Apple store
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Ongoing hostage situation' at Amsterdam Apple Store, armed person inside
New Zealand Herald
Armed police gathered on Tuesday evening outside the Apple Store in Amsterdam and said there was "an ongoing hostage situation" in..
-
Police captured an armed suspect following a hostage situation at an Apple store in Amsterdam
Business Insider
-
Hostage situation ends at Amsterdam Apple store
Deutsche Welle
-
Armed hostage situation at Apple Amsterdam shop
BBC News
-
Armed suspect holds hostage at Amsterdam Apple Store
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Armed police at Amsterdam Apple Store, armed person inside
IndiaTimes
Armed police gathered Tuesday evening outside the Apple Store in Amsterdam amid reports that an armed assailant in the store is..
-
Hostage situation at Amsterdam Apple store
Deutsche Welle
-
'Hostage situation' at Amsterdam Apple store — reports
Deutsche Welle
-
Armed police at Amsterdam Apple Store, armed person inside
SeattlePI.com
-
Armed police at Apple store in Amsterdam after gunman enters building
Sky News