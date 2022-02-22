Explosion at gold mining site kills at least 63, injures dozens in West Africa: "Bodies everywhere"
The explosion was believed to have been caused by chemicals used to treat gold that were stocked at the site.
A strong explosion near a gold mine in southwestern Burkina Faso has killed 59 people and injured more than 100 others, the..