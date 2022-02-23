4 dead in helicopter crash at US Navy facility in Hawaii
The incident occurred at Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai County Tuesday morning.
The helicopter was participating in a training operation when it “just went down,” killing everyone on board.
