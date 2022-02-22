Baby born 2/22/22 at 2:22 am in room 2: 'Blessing for her family'
Published
Aberli and Hank Spear will likely never forget the day their daughter was born because it happened on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. EST, in room number 2.
#aberli #hankspear
Published
Aberli and Hank Spear will likely never forget the day their daughter was born because it happened on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. EST, in room number 2.
#aberli #hankspear
So Cute Cat Funny Video cats, cats lovers, shorts, kittens, #cats #cats lovers #shorts #kittens sleepy #jump #stuck #fight..