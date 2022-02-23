USA's new sanctions cause Russian markets to bounce back

US President Joe Biden announced the first tranche of financial sanctions against Russia for Moscow's move to recognise the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). The restrictions turned out to be milder than the measures that the United States and its allies were preparing in case of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. The US Treasury added the state-run corporation VEB.RF, Promsvyazbank defense bank (PSB) and dozens of their subsidiaries to the SDN sanctions list (blocking of assets, isolation from the dollar system); expanded sanctions against the Russian government debt by banning US financial institutions from any transactions, whether primary or secondary, with Russian ruble federal loan bonds or foreign currency sovereign Eurobonds issued after March 1, 2022; included the Russian financial services sector in the list of industries, against the participants of which blocking sanctions could be possible; imposed blocking sanctions, including a ban to enter the United States, against the sons of FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, former director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Mikhail Fradkov, and first deputy head of the presidential administration Sergei Kiriyenko. For the time being, the United States and its allies are following the path of compromise and opt for moderate sanctions against Russian financial institutions. However, by doing so the USA leaves a potential to tighten the sanctions further.