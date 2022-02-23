If Germany refuses from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, all of Europe will suffer and become a colony of the United States, Elena Panina, Director of the Institute for International Political and Economic Studies (RUSSTRAT) said, RIA Novosti reports. The reaction from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) did not come as a surprise to anyone. However, a number of European leaders want to completely destroy the economic sovereignty of Europe to make it turn into a US colony, the economist believes. In particular, it goes about the decision of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.