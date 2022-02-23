Donald Trump: Putin's move is smart and genius

Former US President Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his bold decision to recognise the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). In an interview with iHeart radio station, the former head of the White House considered that this was a brilliant move on the part of the Russian authorities. "This is genius. Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine as independent. Oh, that's wonderful. So, Putin is now saying, "It's independent,' a large section of Ukraine. I said, "How smart is that?' And he's gonna go in and be a peacekeeper," Trump said.