Zoe Sozo Bethel: Former Miss Alabama dies a week after third-story fall
Published
The Miss Alabama 2021 winner and conservative commentator’s death was confirmed by her family in an Instagram post
#commentator
Published
The Miss Alabama 2021 winner and conservative commentator’s death was confirmed by her family in an Instagram post
#commentator
Zoe Sozo Bethel, the current titleholder of Miss Alabama for America Strong, has died, her family announced on social media.
A young beauty queen, brand ambassador and social-political commentator has died eight days after suffering severe head and neck..