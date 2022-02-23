The Latest: China blasts US over approach to Ukraine crisis
Published
The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis : ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey is torn between Russia and Ukraine as tensions between its Black Sea neighbors escalate.
#blacksea #ankara
Published
The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis : ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey is torn between Russia and Ukraine as tensions between its Black Sea neighbors escalate.
#blacksea #ankara
As tensions ramp up at the Russia Ukraine border, western leaders continue to pursue a two-pronged approach to de-escalate- one is..