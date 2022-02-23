Samsung acknowledges Galaxy S22 Ultra’s screen flickering bug, fix is coming soon
Earlier this week, we had reported some Galaxy S22 Ultra units showing an odd display issue. More such instances have ...
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra units shipped across Europe are exhibiting a nasty display behavior, but Samsung might be able to fix the..