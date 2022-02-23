Prosecutor: 3 Officers In George Floyd Killing 'Chose To Do Nothing'

Prosecutor: 3 Officers In George Floyd Killing 'Chose To Do Nothing'

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThree former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights "chose to do nothing" as a fellow officer squeezed the life out of Floyd, a prosecutor said in her closing argument Tuesday. Defense attorneys countered that the officers were too inexperienced, weren't trained properly and did...

Full Article