Hank the Tank has broken into almost 40 homes since July and evaded Fish & Wildlife for months.Full Article
Insanely Fat Black Bear, Hank the Tank, Terrorizing Lake Tahoe and Evading Police
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Huge Tahoe bear breaks into homes as it eludes capture
New Zealand Herald
Hank the Tank strikes again.The 500-pound black bear has damaged more than 30 properties around Lake Tahoe, and last week broke..
Advertisement
More coverage
Hank the Tank’: 500-pound black bear still at large after breaking into another home in Tahoe
The bear now has an unofficial name: "Hank the Tank." Named appropriately by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. Hank broke..
Upworthy