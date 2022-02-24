Ukraine crisis: US slaps sanctions on company building Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Europe`s most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 has not begun operations pending certification by Germany and the European Union.Full Article
Watch VideoWorld leaders sought Wednesday to back up their tough words over Russia's aggression against Ukraine, announcing..
Watch VideoOil prices surged nearly 5% and stock prices dropped after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence..