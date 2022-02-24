Poland will lift most remaining restrictions on March 1.
Published
The move is a turnaround for the Eastern European nation, which was among a handful of countries in the region that were hit especially hard by earlier variants.Full Article
Published
The move is a turnaround for the Eastern European nation, which was among a handful of countries in the region that were hit especially hard by earlier variants.Full Article
WASAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is lifting most COVID-19 restrictions including limits on the people inside restaurants and theaters..