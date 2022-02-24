How a full-blown war between Russia and Ukraine will unfold is still unclear. But with up to 190,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine's borders and an additional 15,000 Russian-backed separatists already in the occupied Donbas region...Full Article
Russia invades Ukraine: Shelling expected to be prelude to land invasion
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Russia Invades Ukraine, could WW3 be on the horizon? How are UFO's connected? TTM19
Rumble
In This Livestream we will be discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, What this means and several stories implicating a greater..
Advertisement
More coverage
Russia Invades Ukraine Day 1 - Compilation Video - Raw Footage
Rumble
This is a compilation of videos taken on the first(ish) major day of the Russian invasion into Ukraine on February 24th, 2022.