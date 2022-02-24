Ukraine reports numerous casualties in Mariupol, Odessa, Kherson

Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko, citing police data, reported casualties during artillery attacks in Odessa and Sumy regions, as well as in Mariupol. According to Gerashchenko, in the Konotop district of the Sumy region, a car came under fire, and a woman with a child were injured. Six people were killed in the military unit of Podolsk, Odessa region, seven were injured, 19 went missing. In Mariupol, one person was killed as a result of the shelling, two others were injured. In the Nikolaev region, during the shelling of a military airfield, one person was injured. A 17-year-old teenager was killed in Semikhatki, the Kherson region.