Belarus President Lukashenko suggests Russia and Ukraine should hold peace talks

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, after the start of the military operation in the Donbass, offered Russia and Ukraine to hold talks in Belarus capital Minsk, BelTA news agency reports. "We are the Slavs, the three Slavic peoples. Let's sit down and decide our fate for the future, forever. (…) Perhaps it is quite realistic to stop this conflict, to resolve all issues. Maybe they will hear me,” the Belarusian president said. Lukashenko is convinced that this is the only chance to stop the escalation and avoid the bloody war.