New research says asteroid that killed the dinosaurs hit Earth in the spring
Published
Fossils of animals that died immediately after the asteroid hit gave researchers some answers to the time of year when it occurred.
Published
Fossils of animals that died immediately after the asteroid hit gave researchers some answers to the time of year when it occurred.
Credit: NASA
Scientists have studied the so-called Chicxulub impact for decades but only on millennia timescales. For..
The asteroid which killed nearly all dinosaurs struck the Earth during the spring, according to new research.