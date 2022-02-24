Gold jumps to highest level in more than a year as Russia invades Ukraine
Published
Spot gold jumped more than 3% higher on Thursday as Russian forces attacked Ukraine on the orders of President Vladimir Putin.
#vladimirputin
Published
Spot gold jumped more than 3% higher on Thursday as Russian forces attacked Ukraine on the orders of President Vladimir Putin.
#vladimirputin
Watch VideoRussia announced massive nuclear drills while Western leaders grasped Friday for ways to avert a new war in Europe amid..