Why is Russia invading Ukraine and how could it affect the world?
Major cities in Ukraine were covered in smoke as Russia invaded Thursday morning. But why is Russia invading Ukraine?
Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land air and sea. Since the cold war, Russian President Vladimir Putin says his..
After weeks of intense negotiations between the West and Putin, over Ukraine, both sides are deadlocked, and the world is..