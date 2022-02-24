World Expresses Outrage, Plans Stronger Russia Sanctions

Watch VideoWorld leaders expressed a raw outrage shrouded by an impotence to immediately come to the aid of Ukraine to avoid a major war in Europe, condemning Russia's attack on its neighbor as the European Union and others promised unprecedented sanctions to hit the Kremlin.
NATO has moved to beef up its eastern flank facing...
Watch VideoWorld leaders expressed a raw outrage shrouded by an impotence to immediately come to the aid of Ukraine to avoid a major war in Europe, condemning Russia's attack on its neighbor as the European Union and others promised unprecedented sanctions to hit the Kremlin.