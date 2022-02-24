See Video of Russian Helicopters Attacking an Airport Near Kyiv
Published
Footage verified by The Times shows the most intense fighting seen so far near Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.Full Article
Published
Footage verified by The Times shows the most intense fighting seen so far near Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.Full Article
VIDEO: Russian helicopters attack airport in Hostomel near Ukraine's capital Kyiv
Watch VideoRussia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to..