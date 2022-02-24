Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday (US time), hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled...Full Article
Russia invades Ukraine: Peace in Europe 'shattered'
