Zelensky says Russian forces trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear plant
"Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated."
#defenders #chernobyl #zelensky
Chernobyl is the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry tweeted that a Russian attack on Ukraine could "cause another ecological disaster".