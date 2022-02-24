As Russia Attacked Ukraine, Trump Again Praised Putin and Ridiculed Biden.
Published
In a speech to donors and on Fox News, the former president claimed the crisis would not have happened if he were still in the White House.Full Article
Published
In a speech to donors and on Fox News, the former president claimed the crisis would not have happened if he were still in the White House.Full Article
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the nation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling out Vladimir..
Watch VideoWorld leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and quickly slapped heavy sanctions on the..