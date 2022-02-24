Shocked Russians have turned out by the thousands to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine, as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Some 1745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow.Hundreds...Full Article
Ukraine Invasion: Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack
