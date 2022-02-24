Rick Scott Proposed ‘All Americans’ Should Pay Income Tax, Then Denied That He Did

FactCheck.org

Published

A multipart policy plan released by Sen. Rick Scott on Feb. 22 says "all Americans" should have to pay "income tax," while saying that "over half of Americans" currently do not. But in an interview later that day, after criticism from congressional Democrats, the Florida senator falsely claimed that he had not suggested increasing federal income taxes for that many people.

