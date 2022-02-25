A Ukrainian woman has been heralded for her bravery after a video emerged online of her confronting a Russian soldier.The video, believed to have been captured in Henichesk, a city along the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine shows...Full Article
Russia invades Ukraine: Woman praised after confronting group of Russian soldiers
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ukraine Rebels Mobilize Troops Amid Russia Invasion Fears
Watch VideoSeparatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday amid a spike of violence in the..
Newsy