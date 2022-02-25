Russia has taken control of Chernobyl nuclear plant, says Ukrainian official
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned earlier that Russian troops were attempting to seize the site.
Watch VideoUkraine’s nuclear energy regulatory agency says that higher than usual gamma radiation levels have been detected in..
Watch VideoA Ukrainian presidential adviser says the country has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site after a fierce battle..