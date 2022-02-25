Russian Airborne Forces take Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant under full control

The units of Russia's Airborne Forces (known for the Russian initials as VDV) have taken full control of the territory in the area of ​​the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Major General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Ministry of Defense said. An agreement was reached with servicemen of a separate battalion that protects the nuclear power plant of Ukraine to ensure joint security of the power units and the sarcophagus of the station. "The radioactive background in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant is normal. NPP personnel continue to service NPP facilities in the normal mode while monitoring the radioactive background,” Konashenkov emphasized.