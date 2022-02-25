Paris will host this season's Champions League final after Saint Petersburg was stripped of the match due to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, UEFA announced on Friday.Full Article
News24.com | Paris to host Champions League final stripped from Saint Petersburg
News240 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Paris to host Champions League final after Russia stripped of event
FT.com
President Emmanuel Macron intervenes to find alternative to St Petersburg in wake of Ukraine invasion
-
Paris replaces Russia's St. Petersburg as host city for Champions League final due to Russia-Ukraine war
Zee News
-
Champions League final moved to Paris as UEFA strip St Petersburg of showpiece match in response to Russia invasion of Ukraine
talkSPORT
-
Paris replaces St Petersburg as Champions League final host
Indian Express
-
UCL final moved from Saint Petersburg to Paris
ESPN