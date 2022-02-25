Nuclear Agency Sees Chernobyl Radiation Rise After Russian Takeover

Watch VideoUkraine’s nuclear energy regulatory agency says that higher than usual gamma radiation levels have been detected in the area near the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, after it was seized by the Russian military.
