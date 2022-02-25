Russian Grand Prix cancelled after Ukraine invasion
Formula One has cancelled September's Russian Grand Prix following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
After Sebastian Vettel came out yesterday saying that he wouldn’t be racing in this year’s Russian Grand Prix at Sochi, now we..
Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this year, after the country launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.