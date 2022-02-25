Putin urges Ukrainian military to take power in their hands

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Ukrainian military and urged them to take power in their own hands. Speaking during an operational meeting with members of the Security Council, Putin urged the Armed Forces of Ukraine shoot to let neo-Nazis to use the children, wives and family members of the military as a "human shield”. "Take power in your own hands! It looks like it will be easier for us to come to an agreement with you, rather than with this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis, who settled in Kiev and took the entire Ukrainian people hostage,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said.