Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares another update from Ukraine: The 'situation is pretty dire'
Published
"Dancing With the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has shared another update from Ukraine.
#dancingwiththestars #maksimchmerkovskiy
Published
"Dancing With the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has shared another update from Ukraine.
#dancingwiththestars #maksimchmerkovskiy
Maksim Chmerkovskiy is reporting live from Ukraine. The Dancing With the Stars alum shared videos on Thursday (February 24)..
Just hours after explosions began in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a harrowing firsthand account of the..