UN warns Russia-Ukraine conflict could drive 5M Ukrainians to flee
The United Nations refugee agency is warning that the war between Russia and Ukraine could lead 5 million Ukrainians to flee the country.
Ukrainians fleeing over the border in Poland on Thursday (February 24) described the situation as "total war"..
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN HAS REITERATED THAT US FORCES "ARE NOT, AND WILL NOT" BE ENGAGED IN THE CONFLICT WITH RUSSIA..