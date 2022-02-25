NATO Response Force activated for first time
Published
For the first time ever, the NATO Response Force has been activated as a defensive measure in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
#natoresponseforce
Published
For the first time ever, the NATO Response Force has been activated as a defensive measure in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
#natoresponseforce
Watch VideoAs Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion's first full day, world leaders on Friday began to..
Watch VideoRussian lawmakers on Tuesday authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country — a move..