Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution that denounces its invasion of Ukraine
"You can veto this resolution but you cannot veto our voices," the U.S. ambassador to the UN told her Russian counterpart following the vote.Full Article
The UK ambassador to the UN has said “Russia is isolated” after Moscow vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling on it to..
Security Council resolution asked Moscow to stop attacking Ukraine and withdraw all troops