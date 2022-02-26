Ukraine invasion: Russians close in on Kyiv but meet strong resistance
The Ukrainian military says that an army unit in the capital has managed to repel Russian forces.
Western leaders fear Vladimir Putin could unleash devastating thermobaric rockets on Ukraine after fierce resistance slowed the..
The UK and the EU issued personal sanctions against the Russian President as western intelligence said Ukraine's 'strong..