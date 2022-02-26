Ukraine crisis: President Zelensky - We will defend our state
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posts a video of himself walking around the streets of Kyiv on Twitter.Full Article
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that its western allies have agreed to send more weapons to Ukrainians to..
"We are all here defending our independence, our state, and this is how it's going to be," Zelensky said.