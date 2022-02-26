Street fighting breaks out in Kyiv as Russian troops press toward Ukraine's capital
Russian troops moved on Ukraine's capital as the country's president refused an American offer to evacuate. "The fight is here," he said.Full Article
Watch VideoRussian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv..
