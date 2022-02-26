Ukrainian troops battle Russian troops to keep hold of Kyiv
Published
The Ukrainian president releases another defiant video as Russian troops battle to take over Kyiv.Full Article
Published
The Ukrainian president releases another defiant video as Russian troops battle to take over Kyiv.Full Article
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that he believes Russian forces will attack the country's capital..
Russian troops made an audacious attempt to penetrate the heart of the capital on Friday by stealing Ukrainian military vehicles..