After Trayvon Martin, up to 18k killed amid stand-your-ground laws
Published
In 10 years since shooting of teenager, the laws, purported to protect the public, have done the opposite, writes Andrew Buncombe
#andrewbuncombe #trayvonmartin #teenager
Published
In 10 years since shooting of teenager, the laws, purported to protect the public, have done the opposite, writes Andrew Buncombe
#andrewbuncombe #trayvonmartin #teenager
Stand-your-ground laws have spread to most states in the United States, propelled by gun groups and lawmakers of both parties. For..