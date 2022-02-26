Ashton Kutcher Supports Wife Mila Kunis' Native Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
Published
Ashton Kutcher Supports Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
#ashtonkutchersupports #milakunis
Published
Ashton Kutcher Supports Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
#ashtonkutchersupports #milakunis
Ashton Kutcher is speaking out in support of Ukraine. If you’re unaware, the 44-year-old actor’s wife, Mila Kunis, was born and..
The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was..