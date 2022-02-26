People fleeing Ukraine cross into Romania
As Russia invades their country, Ukrainians fleeing conflict are crossing into bordering nations. Satellite images show miles of cars and trucks waiting to cross into Romania.Full Article
People, mostly women and children, traveled into Romania via a crossing on the country's border with Ukraine on Friday..
Watch VideoTens of thousands of Ukrainians rushed to the borders as invading Russian troops pressed their advance into Ukraine and..