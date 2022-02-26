Germany To Send Anti-Tank Weapons To Ukraine

Watch VideoIn a significant shift, the German government said Saturday it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine and supports some restrictions of the SWIFT global banking system for Russia.
Germany's chancellery announced it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 "Stinger" surface-to-air missiles to...
